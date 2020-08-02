2AM's Jo Kwon tells spooky story about ghost in JYP Entertainment building

19

2AM's Jo Kwon told a spooky story about a ghost in the JYP Entertainment building.

On the August 19th episode of 'South Korean Foreigners', Jo Kwon revealed there was a ghost that haunts the practice rooms at JYPE, and the label trainees and artists are well aware of the paranormal phenomenon. He expressed, "There's a scary story that's come down from the first generation of JYPE artists, including Rain and Lim Jung Hee. There's a little boy ghost at JYP. There's a staircase to the basement, and everyone has fallen there. I fell too once, and Sunmi had to call an ambulance for me."

He continued, "A trainee who could see ghosts came into the company. One day, he looked at the stairs and started laughing. I asked him later what happened, and he said there was a small boy who was sitting there with his legs hanging over the edge. The trainee saw a little boy. I heard that the location of the building used to be a cemetery."

What did you think of Jo Kwon's spooky story? 

lilam154 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

are you sure that's not BamBam or Jackson who were playing around ?

meera-sahir133 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Okay, that's a real creepy story...All artists tripping over the same place and once severe enough to call an ambulance? That cannot be a coincidence unless there is some kind of, like, a complication with the stairs...

This is quite interesting, tbh. I'd like to see other JYP artists' take on the story too.

