2AM's Jo Kwon tells spooky story about ghost in JYP Entertainment building

2AM's Jo Kwon told a spooky story about a ghost in the JYP Entertainment building.



On the August 19th episode of 'South Korean Foreigners', Jo Kwon revealed there was a ghost that haunts the practice rooms at JYPE, and the label trainees and artists are well aware of the paranormal phenomenon. He expressed, "There's a scary story that's come down from the first generation of JYPE artists, including Rain and Lim Jung Hee. There's a little boy ghost at JYP. There's a staircase to the basement, and everyone has fallen there. I fell too once, and Sunmi had to call an ambulance for me."



He continued, "A trainee who could see ghosts came into the company. One day, he looked at the stairs and started laughing. I asked him later what happened, and he said there was a small boy who was sitting there with his legs hanging over the edge. The trainee saw a little boy. I heard that the location of the building used to be a cemetery."



What did you think of Jo Kwon's spooky story?