Seventeen got their first win for their comeback with "Left & Right."

7월 1일 쇼챔피언 '챔피언송'은? '세븐틴(SEVENTEEN)'의 입니다! 열정 에너지 폭발! K-POP 팬의 마음 사로잡은 청춘돌 '세븐틴(SEVENTEEN)'의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다🤩 pic.twitter.com/u89XLUjfDX — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) July 1, 2020

On July 1, the official Twitter account of 'Show Champion' posted about the win and congratulated Seventeen.

Seventeen beat out IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, TWICE, and Baek Ah Yeon to claim their first win for their comeback.

Congratulations to Seventeen and check out their congratulatory message below.