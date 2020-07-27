3

BTS's Jimin reflects on his members in new 'The Notes' teaser entry

'Smeraldo Books' has released another new entry in BTS's 'HwaYangYeonHwa - The Notes 2'.

This entry is written by Jimin and dated June 14, 2022. It reads, "If the seven of us could really become one, HoSeok (j-Hope) would be like our guardian, always taking care of us. But he wasn't really as carefree or outgoing on the inside as he seemed on the outside." 

So far, many of the new 'The Notes' entries including ones written by SUGA, RM, and Jimin indicate each member reflecting on the actions or the attitude of another fellow member, hinting at a more in-depth look at the 'HwaYangYeonHwa' universe.

Meanwhile, BTS will be returning this August 21 with a special English single. 

