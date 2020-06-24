UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk releases the track list for his upcoming solo album 'Splash'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is ready to release his second solo mini-album titled 'Splash'.

The popular artist revealed the track list for his album earlier today. It contains 7 tracks in all, however, the 7th track ("Don't Worry") will only be available on the CD version. Given the coming summer months, fans are excited for all the summer anthems coming out and looking forward to listening to Lee Jin Hyuk's release on June 30.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Lee Jin Hyuk's promotions!