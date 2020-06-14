8

Seventeen unveils 'Heng:garae' concept photos for Seungkwan, Mingyu, Jun, and Jeonghan

Seventeen has released new concept photos for 'Heng:garae'.

As the group's upcoming 7th mini-album, 'Heng:garae' features a concept that merges sporty, dandy, and cozy all into one! 'Heng-garae,' which stands for a group act of tossing someone in the air after a victory, signals yet another successful comeback for the boy group.

Check out the individual photos for SeungkwanMingyu, Jun, and Jeonghan below, and stay tuned for the full release on June 22!

[Seungkwan]

[Mingyu]

[Jun]

[Jeonghan]

flop-star-344 pts 48 seconds ago 0
48 seconds ago

Nct visuals outsold by miles

