Seventeen unveils 'Heng:garae' concept photos for Seungkwan, Mingyu, Jun, and Jeonghan

Seventeen has released new concept photos for 'Heng:garae'.

As the group's upcoming 7th mini-album, 'Heng:garae' features a concept that merges sporty, dandy, and cozy all into one! 'Heng-garae,' which stands for a group act of tossing someone in the air after a victory, signals yet another successful comeback for the boy group.

Check out the individual photos for Seungkwan, Mingyu, Jun, and Jeonghan below, and stay tuned for the full release on June 22!

[Seungkwan]

[Mingyu]

[Jun]

[Jeonghan]