Netizens congratulate TWICE after they snag their 100th music show win on 'Music Bank'

Netizens are congratulating TWICE after they beat out some impressive competition to snag their 100th music show win.

The group achieved their record after appearing on the June 12th episode of 'Music Bank'. The group expressed their gratitude towards fans while holding flower bouquets, saying: "We won our 100th first place win today. Thank you for loving us." Special MC Dahyun also expressed her joy, stating: "I am so happy. Please look forward to more energetic promotions from TWICE's Dahyun."





The group took their first place win, beating out groups like MONSTA X, WayV, TXT, and more. Fans are congratulating the group for their hard work, saying:



"Congratulations on your win!"

"Did Dahyun just announce her group's win lmao."

"Momo sounded like an angel. I'm so proud of her."

"Our queens deserve everything happiness in this world."

"CONGRATS FOR THE 100TH WINS QUEENS. YOU DESERVED ALL THE ACHIEVEMENTS."

Check out their stage and encore performances below!