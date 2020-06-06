IZ*ONE invites fans into the fairytale world in the lastest group concept image for 'Oneiric Diary'

IZ*ONE is serving gorgeous fairytale-like looks in the latest concept photo for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Oneiric Diary'.



On June 7 at midnight KST, the popular idol group released the 'Oneiric Diary' version group concept photo via the group's official social media accounts. The members show off stunning visuals dressed in shades of bright pastel, enticing fans to open and join the group's fairytale-like realm.



Stay tuned for IZ*ONE's full comeback this June 15 at 6 PM KST!

