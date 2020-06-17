Hwa Sa smiles sweetly in pre-interview teaser images for 'Maria'

Hwa Sa is ready to show off another side of herself in her pre-interview teaser images for her first solo album 'Maria'.

The talented solo artist revealed new teaser images showing a natural side of her beauty. Although Hwa Sa is known for her charismatic and sexy image, she is beloved by her fans for her down to earth and natural side as well. The newest teaser images show Hwa Sa lounging with little to makeup as she works on music.

Check out all the images below and stay tuned for 'Maria's release on June 29.