13

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hwa Sa smiles sweetly in pre-interview teaser images for 'Maria'

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa is ready to show off another side of herself in her pre-interview teaser images for her first solo album 'Maria'

The talented solo artist revealed new teaser images showing a natural side of her beauty. Although Hwa Sa is known for her charismatic and sexy image, she is beloved by her fans for her down to earth and natural side as well. The newest teaser images show Hwa Sa lounging with little to makeup as she works on music.

Check out all the images below and stay tuned for 'Maria's release on June 29. 

  1. Hwa Sa
0 309 Share 76% Upvoted
LOONA
LOONA reveals their first official lightstick!
49 minutes ago   5   1,837
LOONA
LOONA reveals their first official lightstick!
49 minutes ago   5   1,837

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND