Former drama co-stars Baekhyun & Kang Han Na reunite for a cute #CandyChallenge, IU leaves friendly comments

Back on June 5, EXO's Baekhyun appeared as a guest on KBS Cool FM radio program 'Kang Han Na's Volume Up'!

The news of Baekhyun's appearance on actress Kang Han Na's radio program excited many fans, as the two stars previously worked together on the set of SBS drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

And what's more is that in addition to reuniting on Kang Han Na's radio show, Baekhyun and Kang Han Na also decided to team up for an adorable rendition of Baekhyun's ongoing #CandyChallenge!

You can see the great chemistry the two stars had in their fun, lighthearted #CandyChallenge below:

Now after actress Kang Han Na shared her #CandyChallenge video via her Instagram, another fellow 'Moon Lovers' co-star IU stopped by to leave comments!

IU said,



"What is this it's so funny kekekeke. What funny siblings."

"Why are you suddenly holding a cup and a pouch kekeke."

"I came to watch it again, it made me laugh so much. Look at how well she memorized all the moves."



You can also watch behind-the-scenes footage of Baekhyun and Kang Han Na doing the #CandyChallenge in the radio recording studio, below!