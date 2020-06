CIX's Hyunsuk is moody in his individual teaser image for the group's upcoming album ‘HELLO' Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time'.





The rookie boy group is showing that they're artists to look out for as they give fans a peek at what they have to offer in their upcoming comeback. The dark mood of the photo combined with the leopard print top gives Hyunsuk a unique look and aura.

Stay tuned for more news on CIX's comeback on June 30.