'Road Family' starring A Pink's Chorong to premiere in July

'Road Family' starring A Pink's Chorong is set to premiere in July.



The upcoming film marks Chorong's big screen debut, and she'll be playing the lead role of Yuri, a loner who only found comfort in music. She suddenly comes across a friend name Da Hye (played by Kim Da Ye) and her special family. 'Road Family' is described as a human comedy drama that will follow Yuri on her journey to maturity.



Da Hye's father Hyun Doo will be played by Park Won Sang, and the character of Daeguk will be played by Do Ji Han.



Take a look at the new still cuts from 'Road Family' below.

