Lady Gaga talks about the positive experience she had working with BLACKPINK on their new song 'Sour Candy'

Lady Gaga has spoken about the positive experience she had working with BLACKPINK

The girls are featured on the song "Sour Candy" in the American pop star's upcoming album 'Chromatica' which drops on May 29. In a recent interview for Japanese media outlet tvgroove, Lady Gaga stated that she reached out to the girls herself and that they were happy and motivated. She also called BLACKPINK "powerful women" and was amazed to hear their singing voice.


Buzzwords equals fake bs. She doesnt care. shes using them to sell albums and thats about as far as she cares. Thats pretty much how western entertainment has been using kpop and the idols. Especially considering theyre both under umgs flag and yge is all too happy to let others use them. They treat them more like business cards rather than idols after all. And Ill leave it there, Im not putting anything other information I got from contacts. No point to.

