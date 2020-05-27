Lady Gaga talks about the positive experience she had working with BLACKPINK on their new song 'Sour Candy'

Lady Gaga has spoken about the positive experience she had working with BLACKPINK.

The girls are featured on the song "Sour Candy" in the American pop star's upcoming album 'Chromatica' which drops on May 29. In a recent interview for Japanese media outlet tvgroove, Lady Gaga stated that she reached out to the girls herself and that they were happy and motivated. She also called BLACKPINK "powerful women" and was amazed to hear their singing voice.





Translation by annie





