BTS was awarded 'Favorite Music Group'.

Nickelodeon held their annual 'Kids Choice Awards' on the 2nd, and BTS won 'Favorite Music Group'. They were against groups such as Fall Out Boy, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Panic! at the Disco, and The Chainsmokers, and they ended up on top!

Two years ago, they won 'Favorite Global Music Star' at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards. Congratulations to BTS.