Netizens wonder how Gong Yoo can become even more handsome by the day

Gong Yoo made his way to trending news due to a recent update posted by his label Management SOOP, which posted a series of candid photos of the handsome actor to their official Instagram account on April 14th.

According to the caption, the pictures were taken behind the scenes at a shoot for skincare brand La Mer. Gong Yoo is seen casually sitting and posing as netizens buzz about his never-ending good looks, stating:





"How does he look even better as he gets older?"

"I understand very well why females are obsessed with Gong Yoo."

"Wonder which woman will swoop him away."

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is set to appear in movie 'Seobok' alongside Park Bo Gum.