Netizens discuss which co-ed collaborations they want to see the most

Netizens have been buzzing about which co-ed collaborations they want to see in the future.

A user community post, titled "What are the collaborations you want to see in the future" sparked discussion amongst netizens, many of which revealed that they want to see co-ed collaborations, including:







"IU and Jungkook. Jungkook is IU's fan and I think their musical tastes will match. Both of them are chart killers and have images you can trust in."

"I'm going to say this again today: HyunA and V."

"Jungkook and Rose. Their voices are so pretty, I hope to see them collab once."



"Chung Ha and Kim Jae Hwan."

"Suzy and Baekhyun."

"IU and Baekhyun. I think their vibes would fit perfectly given their previous songs. After listening to her cover a D.O song I think IU x D.O would be a good collaboration too."



Who are your dream idol collaborations?

