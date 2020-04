GWSN is suiting up for their upcoming mini-album 'the Keys'.

Fans are raving over the girls' looks in white and black suits that give them a girl crush vibe that we want to see more of. GWSN's teasers for their comeback have shown the members' versatility as they take on all kinds of styles for the release.

Stay tuned for GWSN's release on April 28 at 6 pm KST.