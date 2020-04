Eunseo may be making her drama debut soon.

KBS 2TV's 'School 2020' revealed that the Cosmic Girls member has been approached with a role on 'School 2020', and that she is currently considering it optimistically. If her appearance is confirmed, it will be her first time acting on the small screen. She has been approached for the role of Lee Yoo Jung, who has a crush on Kim Yo Han's character.

How do you think she'll do in the role?