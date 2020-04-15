10

Celebrities turn up to the polls for the 2020 South Korean legislative election

Celebrities have been showing up to vote in South Korea's 21st legislative election on April 15th, electing all 300 members of the National Assembly.

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been showing up to fulfill their civic duties and displaying protective gear such as gloves and masks. 

Here are some of the celebrities at the polls earlier today. 

Song Ga In

NCT's Jaehyun

Lee Hwi Jae and Moon Jung Won

HyunA and Dawn

﻿﻿

Park Hae Jin


Yoon Eun Hye


Rocket Punch's Yoonkyung and Soyoon

﻿﻿
