Rookie boy group DONGKIZ has unveiled individual comeback teaser images of member Munik for their upcoming 2nd digital single, "Lupin".

As with member Kyungyoon's teaser images yesterday, Munik sports two different, elegant suit styles in his individual concept photos, seemingly in deep thought. The 5-member boy group will be releasing their full digital single this March 15.





Are you liking DONGKIZ's comeback concept photos so far?