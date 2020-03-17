An elderly grandma makes news with her kind gesture and mask donation

An elderly woman made headlines after her kind and thoughtful gesture.

On March 16th, a white-haired grandmother in her 70s was seen approaching Namgu police station at around 4 pm with a black bag. She left her donation to a policeman on duty and left quickly. The contents of the bag showed that she was donating masks and included around 40 of them, along with 1 million KRW (~800 USD) in cash.

The woman introduced herself as a street peddler and included a letter with her donation that stated: "I wanted to be of some strength to those in Daegu who are having a hard time so I'm sending this donation. I will be grateful if this could be used on people struggling. I hope Daegu can find strength."



25 of the masks are marked that they are from Ulsan, Nam-gu while 15 of the masks are those that are found in a local market. The section chief of the Ulsan province police department has stated that the masks from Nam-gu are those given to government beneficiaries, implying that the grandmother had donated masks that she herself had been given to use. The department stated that they will be using the masks and donations in order to help virus aid relief efforts.