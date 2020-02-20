Super Junior's Siwon rocks the cover of ARENA HOMME+ Magazine's 14th Anniversary Edition

Super Junior's Siwon has graced the cover of ARENA HOMME+ Magazine's 14th-anniversary edition.

Siwon definitely proves that his visuals are top-notch as he poses in menswear. During his magazine interview, Siwon talks about his long career span as an entertainer. Super Junior is also approaching their 15th anniversary in 2020, and Siwon relayed his gratitude to fans for supporting him thus far.

Siwon has been active as a philanthropist, actor, and performer throughout his career. He is currently an ambassador for UNICEF and talks about continuing his work with the organization in the article as well.

Check out more shots of Siwon below!