Chinese BLACKPINK fans have raised nearly $200,000 in funds to buy their next album

Chinese BLACKPINK fans have raised over $182,000 in order to purchase the group's upcoming album.

Group Stan – $25,628.13

JISOO Stan – $38,198.51

JENNIE Stan – $40,227.11

ROSÉ Stan – $34,018.00

LISA Stan – $43,253.56

JENSOO Stan – $519.38

CHAELISA Stan – $237.16

Total – $182,081.85 USD



It seems as though Chinese fans are already pooling their money together in order to boost BLACKPINK's position on charts by purchasing physical albums. Given that the group has yet to announce any news regarding their comeback, the amount raised for the group is expected to become even higher.

Fundraising began just 36 hours ago and Chinese fans are already pouring in huge donation amounts. What do you think of this matter?