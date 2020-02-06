12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Chinese BLACKPINK fans have raised nearly $200,000 in funds to buy their next album

Chinese BLACKPINK fans have raised over $182,000 in order to purchase the group's upcoming album. 

It seems as though Chinese fans are already pooling their money together in order to boost BLACKPINK's position on charts by purchasing physical albums. Given that the group has yet to announce any news regarding their comeback, the amount raised for the group is expected to become even higher. 

Fundraising began just 36 hours ago and Chinese fans are already pouring in huge donation amounts. What do you think of this matter? 

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Chinese and Japanese fans are the best. I mean.. They are always full force on supporting thier idols. Well, it is their own right to spend their money however they want. No one is actually have the right to say to someone what to do and what not to do.

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

Those are some devoted fans, urging YG to give Blackpink a comeback like "here, take our money, just give us a BP album already" 😂. Good for them.

