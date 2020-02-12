A reporter criticizes Ellen Degeneres for spoiling 'Parasite' and making crass jokes about Bong Joon Ho

A reporter from MyDaily criticized talk show host Ellen Degeneres for spoiling 'Parasite' on her show.

On February 11, Ellen's official talk show Youtube channel uploaded a video titled 'Ellen Texted Bong Joon Ho a Nude Photo, and He Hasn't Responded'.

During the broadcast, Ellen talked about the Oscars and said she sent Bong Joon Ho's translator a text message who then, in turn, relayed the message to Bong Joon Ho who replied. She then joked about sending a nude photo to the director and stated she has not gotten a response.

Although many Korean netizens expressed discomfort over the joke, more people were angry that Ellen spoiled the movie in the clip while explaining the plot. Netizens commented:





"I'm pretty sure she didn't even watch the movie..."

"It's problematic that she spoiled the story."

"Ellen speaks without thinking. She even asked BTS on her show if they hooked up with any fans. Absolutely no manners."

What do you think?