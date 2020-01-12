13

5

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens bring back an adorable moment from '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship'

AKP STAFF

Netizens talked about a particular GIF that strangely makes their "hearts flutter".

On an online community forum, a netizen uploaded two GIFs from a certain moment during the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship'. When it was time for the 'Penalty Shoot-Out' among male idols, MC Dahyun from TWICE suddenly said to the camera, "Our athletes are warming up, right now".

Then, as soon as they heard the comment, the male contestants began to warm up, all stretching and loosening up their bodies as the camera zoomed in! 

In groups of three, the idols among the eight teams all exercised in their own cute, unique styles. In the comments section, netizens asked each other which member is whom, differentiating them by the color of their uniforms.

Some comments include: "lol who are they trying to impress? so cute", "Not 'strangely' but it definitely makes my heart flutter...T_T they look a bit goofy but it looks like they are trying to prevent Dahyun from feeling awkward and acting sensibly and humorously", "they are alllll cute!", "Wow, an addictive GIF - I must watch a different member every time", "Of course, the sense of an idol", "Who is that one member in pink who keeps wiggling his body?"

Which color or column catches your eye?

Andrada2397881 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

They're all hilarious but I can't with the guy in pink on the left who looks like he's doing a wierd hula hoop dance 😆

0

Lost_feather34 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago
Wonho was so fast to start XD

