X1's Lee Han Gyul has taken over the top two trending hashtags worldwide has fans celebrate his birthday!

Fans have been using the hashtags #Happy_Hangyul_Day and #한결같이_빛나는_한결아_생일축하해 (Happy Birthday To Our Shining Hangyul) to congratulate the star, stating:

there is nothing more heart-warming than seeing how hangyul is loved by many. the countless bday projects, gifts, his bday hashtags trending #1 worldwide, numerous bday wishes, endless support.. you are always our babie 💕#HAPPY_HANGYUL_DAY #한결같이_빛나는_한결아_생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/eO894uvg1y — ☁️ hangyul day!! (@dailyhangyul) December 6, 2019

#한결같이_빛나는_한결아_생일축하해#Happy_Hangyul_Day



hangyul uwu hangyul

when he is still

was a baby a baby pic.twitter.com/qFV9ogCOF1 — ˗ˏˋ 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐲𝐮𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐲 ♡ˎˊ˗ (@gyulmebaby) December 6, 2019

Happy birthday to Lee Han Gyul!