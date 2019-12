WINNER's Song Min Ho has made his official debut as an artist.

The popular idol star uploaded to his Instagram on December 17th a video of him painting a stunning masterpiece. Min Ho made his debut by displaying the painting at the SEEA 2019 exhibition ('Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019').

The special exhibition is taking place from December 17-25 at the Sungnam Art Center in Sungnam, Gyeonggi-do.

Check out more of his works below! Congratulations to Min Ho!