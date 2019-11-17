1

TWICE abruptly ends V Live due to a fan following their van

TWICE had to abruptly end their V Live on November 17 due to a fan following and knocking on their van. 

A Twitter user tweeted a video clip of V Live with a caption "Please respect TWICE's privacy." It was said the V Live was streamed right after TWICE had a show and they were on their way home. 

In the video, you can hear one of the members go "He/She followed." Momo goes "Really?" and the other member then says, "Because we turned the lights on." Momo says "Oh because the lights were on... Let's call it a day." Dahyun says "I think we have to go now" Momo at the end right before the clip ends says "Bye~ Please don't follow us." 


Nothing to see here, just another terrifying day in the life of members of Twice. This is so disgusting, harsher punishments need to be placed on these so-called "fans" to stop this kind of harassment. But as we've seen in the history of K-pop, it won't because the money is more important to the companies. I seriously feel for them.

