TWICE abruptly ends V Live due to a fan following their van

TWICE had to abruptly end their V Live on November 17 due to a fan following and knocking on their van.

A Twitter user tweeted a video clip of V Live with a caption "Please respect TWICE's privacy." It was said the V Live was streamed right after TWICE had a show and they were on their way home.

In the video, you can hear one of the members go "He/She followed." Momo goes "Really?" and the other member then says, "Because we turned the lights on." Momo says "Oh because the lights were on... Let's call it a day." Dahyun says "I think we have to go now" Momo at the end right before the clip ends says "Bye~ Please don't follow us."



You can watch the video clip below.

