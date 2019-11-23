46

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jimin, G-Dragon, and Kang Daniel top brand value rankings for all idols in November

Jimin has topped the brand value ranking among all idol group members in November.


According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS' Jimin was at the top of the November data, followed by Big Bang's G-Dragon and Kang Daniel. 220,478,323 pieces of data were examined from October 22nd and November 23rd.

The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Jungkook (BTS), Minhyun (NU'EST), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Jin (BTS), Ha Sung WoonTaeyeon (Girls' Generation), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Baekho (NU'EST), JR (NU'EST), Suga (BTS), Aron (NU'EST), Irene (Red Velvet), Ren (NU'EST), Taeyang (Big Bang), RM (BTS), Heechul (Super Junior), Seolhyun (AOA), Kim Jae HwanSolar (MAMAMOO), YoonA (Girls' Generation), J-Hope (BTS), Whee In (MAMAMOO), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Park Ji Hoon, and Moon Byul (MAMAMOO).

Congratulations to everyone.

  1. Big Bang
  2. G-Dragon
  3. BTS
  4. Jimin
  5. Kang Daniel
Azure_Aurora 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Way to go Jimin. How many consecutive months is this again??

xjusx 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Big congratulation to 👑 Jimin & BTS!!

Also congratulations to all other artists on the list.👏

