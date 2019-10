Group BTS is causing major buzz on the internet after it was announced that the group would be the next brand ambassadors for online shopping platform Tokopedia.

The hashtag #TokopediaXBTS is now trending number 2 online.

It seems like fans are participating in a challenge where they're guessing members' voices. Regardless, it seems like this announcement was a special treat to ARMYs who missed their boys.

so bts are the new brand ambassador of the indonesian technology brand "tokopedia" , WHO IS DOING IT LIKE THEM? SO PROUD OF OUR HUMBLE KINGS #TokopediaXBTSpic.twitter.com/RlUT9w6Twb — amber 뷔 ♡ (@btseoulove) October 7, 2019

low quality gif but high quality feast for yoonkook nation



🙏🏻 terima kasih tokopedia#TokopediaXBTS pic.twitter.com/1WbyNYvq9a — #yoonkook [SYS 🇰🇷] (@sugakookids) October 7, 2019

