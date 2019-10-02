5

Heize reveals picturesque teaser image for upcoming mini album

Heize has revealed a picturesque teaser image for her upcoming mini album 'Fall in Heize'.

The R&B singer previously confirmed her comeback with a teaser image featuring herself and a mysterious man, and her latest teaser image reveals two figures walking down a lane covered in fall leaves. 

Heize's 5th mini album 'Fall in Heize' is due out on October 13 KST. Stay tuned for updates! 

hawt-tea33 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

EEEK!!! i'm so excited 🤗

Share

