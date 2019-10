It seems like Hyunsik will also be showing off his acting chops in his latest comeback MV for title track "Dear Love".

The adorable idol star is seen wearing a simple white turtleneck while waving to a mysterious woman across the hall, who he seems to have feelings for! Hyunsik is definitely taking on the boyfriend look very well and fans can be expected to see his acting in the video as well.

Check it the video out below!