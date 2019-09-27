6

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Panelists on 'I Live Alone' ship Hwa Sa and Sunghoon together

AKP STAFF

Sunghoon and Hwa Sa are getting closer and the panelists on 'I Live Alone' are teasing them about it. 

The two mukbang stars were seen eating a meal together on the September 27th broadcast. Sunghoon sought out Hwa Sa to learn how to dance. Hwa Sa prepared pork belly and spicy noodles for him to eat before they started practicing. However, it was a bit awkward because they didn't know what to talk about! 



Hwa Sa went so far as to say to the staff that Sunghoon is "slightly her type", surprising panelists and viewers. Although she quickly stated that she didn't have any romantic feelings (yet!), Lee Si Eon was quick to explain "you two look like a couple eating across the table like that.

What do you think? 

  1. Hwa Sa
2 4,419 Share 60% Upvoted

1

sahithyaaj92 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Literally everyone needs to find someone like Hwasa or Sunghoon in their life to stuff their faces with food like the 2 of them do. I already find it weirdly fun to watch both eat individually cause they legit go all on out forgetting about their "celebrity" status and don't even care about cameras or whatever.... but man did I never expect to see both together doing the thing their both best at.... eating. LMAOOO this is soooo sweet to watch. 😇

Share

0

homoschmexical213 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Ohhhh. I can't wait to watch this tomorrow lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
4 hours ago   40   5,241
Solji
EXID's Solji opens her own YouTube channel
44 minutes ago   1   519
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
4 hours ago   40   5,241

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND