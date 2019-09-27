Panelists on 'I Live Alone' ship Hwa Sa and Sunghoon together

Sunghoon and Hwa Sa are getting closer and the panelists on 'I Live Alone' are teasing them about it.

The two mukbang stars were seen eating a meal together on the September 27th broadcast. Sunghoon sought out Hwa Sa to learn how to dance. Hwa Sa prepared pork belly and spicy noodles for him to eat before they started practicing. However, it was a bit awkward because they didn't know what to talk about!





Hwa Sa went so far as to say to the staff that Sunghoon is "slightly her type", surprising panelists and viewers. Although she quickly stated that she didn't have any romantic feelings (yet!), Lee Si Eon was quick to explain "you two look like a couple eating across the table like that."



What do you think?