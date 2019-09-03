Military Manpower Administration denies rumors that Minhwan is exempt from the military after having 3 children

The Military Manpower Administration denied guesses that F.T. Island's Minhwan was exempt from enlistment.

'Mr. House Husband' last week revealed that Minhwan and Yulhee were having twins, and after the broadcast, rumors had spread that having 3 children exempted the father from the military. However, the MMA said, "You aren't exempt from the military just because you have a lot of kids. You have to fit the standard for various other factors, such as current wealth and monthly income." Because of this, it is most likely that he won't be exempt.

However, it is possible that Minhwan could enlist instead as a full-time reserve officer. This would allow him to treat the military as a job but commute back and forth from home after his basic training. According to the MMA, anyone who has any number of children, or anyone who is married (Minhwan is both), can apply.