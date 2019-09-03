Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Military Manpower Administration denies rumors that Minhwan is exempt from the military after having 3 children

AKP STAFF

The Military Manpower Administration denied guesses that F.T. Island's Minhwan was exempt from enlistment.

'Mr. House Husband' last week revealed that Minhwan and Yulhee were having twins, and after the broadcast, rumors had spread that having 3 children exempted the father from the military. However, the MMA said, "You aren't exempt from the military just because you have a lot of kids. You have to fit the standard for various other factors, such as current wealth and monthly income." Because of this, it is most likely that he won't be exempt.

However, it is possible that Minhwan could enlist instead as a full-time reserve officer. This would allow him to treat the military as a job but commute back and forth from home after his basic training. According to the MMA, anyone who has any number of children, or anyone who is married (Minhwan is both), can apply.

  1. F.T. Island
  2. Minhwan
4 6,827 Share 60% Upvoted

1

tqeil433 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

Hopefully he can enlist as a full-time reserve officer. I can’t even imagine how hard it will be for Yulhee having to raise and take care of three small children for almost two years by herself.

Share

0

DTRT7,546 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

If the military granted exemptions for men who father several children, that act would result in a sharp increase of Korean men fathering children in an attempt to avoid military conscription.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Super Junior
Super Junior confirms comeback date
8 hours ago   13   10,449
misc.
'Produce 101 Japan' reveals its 101 trainees
11 hours ago   13   22,999

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND