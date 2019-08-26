Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1 hour ago

Upcoming girl group ANS reveals 6th 'hidden' member Raon

Rookie girl group ANS has unveiled a 6th, "hidden" member ahead of their official debut!

Previously, ANS released a pre-debut single and MV for "Wonderland" as 5-members with Bian, Royeon, Dami, and Lina. However, for their upcoming debut, the girl group will be completed as 6-members with the addition of their hidden member, Raon

Born in 2001, Raon is a 20-year old vocal member with experience being a part of a school band, dance team, etc. Meanwhile, ANS will be debuting officially some time this September.

