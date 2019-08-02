SM Entertainment artists Taemin, Kai & Baekhyun, Taeyong & Mark, and Lucas & Ten rumored to be debuting as 'super boy group'

SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten are rumored to be debuting as a 'super boy group.'



According to reports, Taemin, Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten are expected to debut as a "concept" boy group before the end of the year. It's said they're preparing to shoot for their teasers, and though they're being seen as a "concept" group, they're not a special project unit because they're reportedly planning more comebacks after their debut.



This super boy group would mark new territory for unit-style groups under SM Entertainment, and it's described as similar to NCT's concept of "endless possibilities."

Stay tuned for updates.