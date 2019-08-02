Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

SM Entertainment artists Taemin, Kai & Baekhyun, Taeyong & Mark, and Lucas & Ten rumored to be debuting as 'super boy group'

SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten are rumored to be debuting as a 'super boy group.'

According to reports, Taemin, Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten are expected to debut as a "concept" boy group before the end of the year. It's said they're preparing to shoot for their teasers, and though they're being seen as a "concept" group, they're not a special project unit because they're reportedly planning more comebacks after their debut.

This super boy group would mark new territory for unit-style groups under SM Entertainment, and it's described as similar to NCT's concept of "endless possibilities."

Stay tuned for updates.

J_2_Kay219
13 minutes ago

why can't sm just let taemin be solo?

0

AegyoFree
41 minutes ago

The stuff of dreams! SM delivering what we want and need in the absence of SHINee and EXO OT9.

This is also an incredibly smart strategy for their more popular idols who are groupless due to enlistments but this also gives SM's newer idols access to the fans of their more established ones.


