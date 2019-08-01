Oh My Girl releases audio teaser for 'Tropical Love'

Oh My Girl is curating a perfect summer comeback and their latest audio teaser for their other title track "Tropical Love" is definitely representative of their skills.

The group's Twitter account revealed the audio teaser to an artistic moving photo collage featuring pink paper airplanes and adorable pictures of the members having some summer fun. The song itself is definitely giving us bright summer vibes with a tropical EDM song that got us dreaming of a summer love. We can already anticipate the amazing choreography they can come up with.