Idols who would be amazing variety stars

Fans love when idols star on variety shows because idols are able to show different aspects of themselves on television. Being a variety show star can be challenging at times, but some idols manage to make fans burst into laughter every single time. Check out these idols who would be the perfect variety stars!

EXID’s Hani

This one is a no-brainer – EXID’s Hani has shown fans how amazing she is on variety shows countless times already!

EXO’s Baekhyun

EXO’s Baekhyun is the best type of person when it comes to variety shows. He’s never afraid to spill all of the secrets!

Apink’s Bomi

Apink’s Bomi has a naturally funny personality that is perfect for variety. She’s also always willing to make a fool of herself for extra laughter.

SHINee’s Key

Fans all know that Key would bring up the energy levels if he was a variety star. He’d be absolutely hilarious!

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

Even though he’s already a panel member for various shows, fans want him as the main for a variety show ASAP!

TWICE’s Dahyun

Fans already know that TWICE’s Dahyun would bring endless laughter and positive vibes if she was a variety star!

BTS’ Jin

BTS doesn’t participate in many variety shows, but fans know that Jin would be able to light up the atmosphere if he was on such a program!

Ong Seongwoo

Ong Seongwoo is the best at bringing laughter to the room with his comedic timing on his past variety show appearances.

BtoB’s Sungjae



While all of the members of BtoB are amazing on variety programs, Sungjae has proven his comedic skills time and time again.

MOMOLAND’s JooE

MOMOLAND’s JooE has the perfect bubbly and easygoing personality that allows her to brighten up the atmosphere wherever she is!

Monsta X’s Jooheon

Monsta X’s Jooheon has a lot of hidden charms and talents, making him the best for variety shows.

Red Velvet’s Yeri

Yeri can’t be underestimated just because she’s the maknae. She’s absolutely hilarious in her variety appearances.