Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Fans speculate a potential collaboration between Anne Marie and BTS

AKP STAFF

Everyone wants to collaborate with BTS but it seems like netizens believe that another popular artist might actually be releasing something with the K-pop supergroup in the near future. 

Singer Anne Marie has been known for topping music charts in Korea, and now fans are speculating that she may collaborate with BTS after their Twitter accounts started following each other. 

Although there is no concrete evidence to the rumors, it definitely is a possibility given Anne Marie's popularity in Korea. What do you think? 

  1. BTS
1 2,050 Share 100% Upvoted

0

TonyPham45 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

And what about collaborating with korean artists?

Share
BLK, MYTEEN, UP10TION, Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON, Byungchan, X1
11 'Produce X 101' Trainees that deserve to debut
24 hours ago   20   31,738
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need
15 hours ago   48   20,449

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND