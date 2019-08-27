Fans speculate a potential collaboration between Anne Marie and BTS

Everyone wants to collaborate with BTS but it seems like netizens believe that another popular artist might actually be releasing something with the K-pop supergroup in the near future.

Singer Anne Marie has been known for topping music charts in Korea, and now fans are speculating that she may collaborate with BTS after their Twitter accounts started following each other.

.@BTS_twt and Anne Marie now follow each other pic.twitter.com/5rttNfaSMA — 방탄소년단 Publicity (@BTSPublicity) August 27, 2019

Although there is no concrete evidence to the rumors, it definitely is a possibility given Anne Marie's popularity in Korea. What do you think?