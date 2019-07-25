Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SBS's new mini music drama starring Hoya, Cross Gene's Shin, April's Naeun, & Han Hyun Min confirms airing date

SBS's upcoming mini music drama series 'Hip-Hop King', starring Hoya, Cross Gene's Shin, April's Naeun, Han Hyun Min, and more, has confirmed its premiere date!

Filming for the drama began back in December of last year and recently wrapped up, diving into the production stages. 'Hip-Hop King' tells the realistic story Korea's hip-hop culture and the youth who lead it, with hip-hop producers like Zizo and music director Nuol involved in directing and production. 

Premiering this August 9 at 11 PM KST, the drama will air mini, 30-minute episodes each week for 6 weeks. The series is also reportedly in talks for an expansion into multiple seasons.

Will you be watching 'Hip-Hop King' when it premieres?

I read that. TWICE Tzuyu will be here too but cameo

