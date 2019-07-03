Jenyer (Jiyoon) says 4minute would get naked for agency weigh-ins

Jenyer (Jiyoon) revealed 4minute would get naked for agency weigh-ins.



On the July 2nd installment of 'Video Star', Jiyoon revealed their former agency Cube Entertainment would weigh 4minute every day, and because of the pressure, the members would take all their clothes off for their weigh-ins. She said, "We took all of our clothes off, including our bras and underwears, because we had the thought that it wouldn't count as part of our weight."



She also revealed the agency staff would be so focused on the scale that the 4minute members would help each other out by pulling each other's pony tails up, resulting in a lower weight.



Check out the clip below.



