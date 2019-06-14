Song Min Ho is a shaved ice master on 'Kang's Kitchen'





Song Min Ho is confident about his shaved ice-making skills!

On the June 14 broadcast of 'Kang's Kitchen,' Song Min Ho made Patbingsu (shaved ice dessert) to add the restaurant's menu. He recommended it to all the customers, cutely saying that it was really good.

He said "I made it myself. I made everything else except the plate!" He even got the compliments of fellow show member Eun Ji Won who also suggested the shaved ice to everyone.

Because of Song Min Ho, the shaved ice was a popular item on the menu.