Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

70

33

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Song Min Ho is a shaved ice master on 'Kang's Kitchen'

AKP STAFF



Song Min Ho is confident about his shaved ice-making skills!

On the June 14 broadcast of 'Kang's Kitchen,' Song Min Ho made Patbingsu (shaved ice dessert) to add the restaurant's menu. He recommended it to all the customers, cutely saying that it was really good. 

He said "I made it myself. I made everything else except the plate!" He even got the compliments of fellow show member Eun Ji Won who also suggested the shaved ice to everyone. 

Because of Song Min Ho, the shaved ice was a popular item on the menu. 

  1. Song Min Ho (Mino)
16 16,114 Share 68% Upvoted

18

JxK133 pts 8 days ago 2
8 days ago

Please please Winner be clean of scandals.

Share

2 more replies

10

nnani1,059 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Everything except the plate XD.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,183

allkpop in your Inbox