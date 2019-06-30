Nam Tae Hyun hints that new album is coming soon in recent Instagram post

Nam Tae Hyun has just completed his recent solo concerts!

On June 30, the South Club leader took to his personal Instagram to celebrate the completion of his 'Scene' concert series, which was held at Seoul's Shinhan Card Fan Square Live Hall on June 22, 23, 29, and 30.

"The concerts ended well," he wrote in the caption. "I'll see you again sooner than later with a new album. Thank you."







In the accompanying image, Nam Tae Hyun poses backstage during his June 30th concert wearing his stage make-up and wardrobe.

In the comments, many Korean fans complimented him on a job well done, writing: "You worked hard during this concert, Tae Hyun," "It was a really fun concert that I will remember for a long time. You did a great job," and "You worked hard, now get some rest!"





Check out Nam Tae Hyun's Instagram post below!