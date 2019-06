An unlikely pair of idols has been nominated on 'Nickelodeon Mexico Kid's Choice Awards.' '

BTS's Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa appeared on the list of nominees for "Best Ship" under the hashtag #LisKook.



Some fans are unhappy about this fact and have been voicing their displeasure on Twitter, even demanding that the nomination be taken down.

i thought I was a joke



DON'T VOTE FOR LISAKOOK PLZ we can do that to BOTH lisa and jungkook



NO SEAN TONTOS https://t.co/bSE7sA2H3l — joss :: moots check 📌 (@sunshine_jhoope) June 18, 2019

Hello @kcamexico ,

Please delete the nomination of Jungkook and Lisa in the ship nomination for KCA Mexico.

They are not a real couple, it's a disrespect for both artists.

Thankyou 💜 — nadya (s/h) (@singulariteass) June 18, 2019

Thankyou 💜 — Vaaaaaa~🐱BTS FESTA 2019💜 (@baeseokjin12) June 18, 2019

What do you think of this situation?