Jeon So Mi reveals thoughts about the ongoing YG controversy amidst her solo debut

Jeon So Mi (So Mi) reveals her thoughts about the ongoing YG controversy amidst her solo debut

On June 13, So Mi held a showcase to mark her first debut single, "Birthday."

So Mi signed with YG sublabel THE BLACK LABEL following her departure from JYP. Unfortunately, another YG scandal happened at the same time as her long prepared debut. YG has been currently wrapped up in numerous ongoing problems and scandals which are now affecting So Mi's debut.

At the showcase, So Mi said, "I prepared for this debut for a long time. I did not falter and I kept working hard. I had no choice but to prepare diligently for this day."

Netizens are expressing the unfortunate circumstances surrounding So Mi.

"Don't manipulate So Mi to cover your mistakes."







"This was a one pick... I support her right now but don't re-sign after 7 years and go somewhere that has no affiliation with YG..."







"I hope she goes somewhere that isn't YG but I will support you."







