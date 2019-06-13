Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

102

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Jeon So Mi reveals thoughts about the ongoing YG controversy amidst her solo debut

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi (So Mi) reveals her thoughts about the ongoing YG controversy amidst her solo debut

On June 13, So Mi held a showcase to mark her first debut single, "Birthday."

So Mi signed with YG sublabel THE BLACK LABEL following her departure from JYP. Unfortunately, another YG scandal happened at the same time as her long prepared debut. YG has been currently wrapped up in numerous ongoing problems and scandals which are now affecting So Mi's debut.

At the showcase, So Mi said, "I prepared for this debut for a long time. I did not falter and I kept working hard. I had no choice but to prepare diligently for this day."

Netizens are expressing the unfortunate circumstances surrounding So Mi.

"Don't manipulate So Mi to cover your mistakes."



"This was a one pick... I support her right now but don't re-sign after 7 years and go somewhere that has no affiliation with YG..."



"I hope she goes somewhere that isn't YG but I will support you."



  1. Jeon So Mi
13 38,754 Share 20% Upvoted

10

artemist40 pts 9 days ago 3
9 days ago

If it's "long prepared" in terms of her training, her actual performance, etc. - the scandal had nothing to do with it. She could've done an acoustic version of the song as opposed to failing as hard as she did at her debut showcase.

Share

3 more replies

3

Down2Earth502 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

At the showcase, Somi said, "I prepared for this debut for a long time. I did not falter and I kept working hard. I had no choice but to prepare diligently for this day."

But she also said that she is not ready to perform the debut title in the showcase. If TBL coached her to say these statements, at least check whether the script contradicts itself before asking her to memorize them.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,258

allkpop in your Inbox