News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 26 days ago

F.T. Island announces first domestic concert since leader Jonghun's exit

AKP STAFF

F.T. Island is gearing up to return to Korean audiences as four since former leader Jonghun's exit from FNC Entertainment.

The band will be holding the '[II]' concert series on June 29 and 30 at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. The concert comes roughly ten months after their last concert within the country, which was held in August of last year.

The name of the concert series, which is meant to be pronounced 'pause,' conveys the band's desire for their fans to take a 'pause' from their normal schedules to enjoy some time with them at the show.

Meanwhile, tickets for the event will open first to F.T. Island's fan club on May 27 before expanding to general sales on May 31.

Check out the band's concert poster below!

Siri1232,424 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

I'm happy to see they are going on as strong as ever ❤

DG2521,342 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

It's good to hear they're not slowing down and going strong. I hope to see them some day. ❤

