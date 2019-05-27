F.T. Island announces first domestic concert since leader Jonghun's exit

F.T. Island is gearing up to return to Korean audiences as four since former leader Jonghun's exit from FNC Entertainment.

The band will be holding the '[II]' concert series on June 29 and 30 at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. The concert comes roughly ten months after their last concert within the country, which was held in August of last year.

The name of the concert series, which is meant to be pronounced 'pause,' conveys the band's desire for their fans to take a 'pause' from their normal schedules to enjoy some time with them at the show.

Meanwhile, tickets for the event will open first to F.T. Island's fan club on May 27 before expanding to general sales on May 31.

