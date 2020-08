On August 3, YG Entertainment's upcoming boy group TREASURE released an upbeat motion teaser for 'BOY'.

According to the details shown on the teaser, this song is going to be the group's title song in their debut album. Two of their members, Choi Hyun Suk and Haruto are also credited as lyricists for this song.

Building up tension and attention with the non-stop slew of teasers, TREASURE is geared up for a highly anticipated debut on August 7.