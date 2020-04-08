Brown Eyed Girls rank #1 for female idols with most 'legendary clips' on 'TMI News'

Brown Eyed Girls ranked at #1 for female idols with the most 'legendary clips' on 'TMI News'.



On the April 8th episode of 'TMI News', the hosts looked at idol groups who've left the most legendary clips for fans. Though Brown Eyed Girls started as a "faceless girl group," they moved onto leaving some of the most memorable clips by standing out from the crowd with dramatic concepts as a group and as solo artists.



Other female idols who made the list are Girls' Generation in 2nd, IU in 3rd, Girl's Day in 4th, Hong Jin Young in 5th, MAMAMOO in 6th, and TWICE in 7th.



Watch Brown Eyed Girls' segment above and the rest below! Do you agree with the ranking?



