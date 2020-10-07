'The 11th INK Incheon K-Pop Concert' reveals NCT's Jaemin & ITZY's Chaeryeong as hosts & lineup incl. Taemin, GFriend, ITZY & more

'The 11th INK Incheon K-Pop Concert' has revealed the hosts for the upcoming concert as well as official lineup!



NCT's Jaemin and ITZY's Chaeryeong will be working together to emcee the concert. As for the lineup, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun, GFriend, ITZY, ASTRO, Weki Meki, The Boyz, AB6IX, Lee Eun Sang, and ELRIS are performing.



The 'INK Incheon K-Pop Concert' celebrates its 11th anniversary this year, and it'll be broadcast live through The K-Pop YouTube channel on October 10 at 8PM KST.



The 'INK Concert' is usually seen by about 40,000 audience members, but this year, it'll only be streamed online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.