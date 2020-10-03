Lee Hyori thinks Kim Jong Min and Jessi should date?

Lee Hyori revealed she thinks Kim Jong Min and Jessi should date.



As viewers of 'Hangout with Yoo' know, Kim Jong Min has been acting as the Refund Sisters' manager, and he sat down with producer Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) and members Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa for a Chuseok meal on the latest episode. Lee Hyori suggested, "I feel like it'd be so good if Jessi and Kim Jong Min dated," and Jessi responded, "You date him."



However, Lee Hyori continued, "I think it'll be good for you to have someone who'll be as accepting as him." Jessi then said, "This oppa is the type who wouldn't accept me if I went to his house."



What do you think about Kim Jong Min and Jessi as a couple?





