A woman in her thirties drives her vehicle into a convenience store for a rather surprising reason

Recently, a woman in her thirties drove her vehicle into a mini-stop convenience store.



On September 15 at approximately 5:40 PM KST, the woman (hereinafter Mrs. A) ran her Hyundai Genesis vehicle into the convenience store in Pyeongtaek, demolishing everything in the store.



The woman ran her vehicle into the convenience store and drove her vehicle back and forth inside the store. When the police arrived at the scene, they warned her to stop multiple times. However, she did not stop but even rammed the vehicle into the police car that was parked in front of the store.

The woman continued for twenty minutes until the police fired blank shots at her. The woman was taken into custody soon thereafter.





It was revealed that Mrs. A had a conflict with the convenience store owner when the artwork that her daughter was submitting to an art competition was lost. Mrs. A was also reported to have created a commotion at the convenience store back in June and was taken in by police for questioning.

One witness stated, "I saw her go to the convenience store equipped with a golf club many times. I think they were fighting because of a drawing."





As the news of this incident was revealed, many netizens are speculating the art contest was the contest hosted by Mini-shop for elementary students back in May. The winners for the contest were announced in June.

There were three people in the store at the time but there were no injuries.

Netizens' Commented:

"I bet you she'll get off with a fine and will not be punished too harshly."

"Another Karen I suppose. LOL."



"I heard they started the argument in May and the Mini Stop owner refused to sell items to that lady so she got mad and drove her car into the store."



"I thought it was a huge art contest but it was just a small art contest for elementary students? lol. Hope she has enough money to pay for the damages."

